The WordPress plugin for ActivityPub

I turned on the ActivityPub plugin for WordPress. On the left: my current Mastodon account at social.coop. On the right: my newly-AP-augmented WordPress account. While making the first AP-aware blog post I thought I’d preserve the moment.
Strategies for Internet citizens
