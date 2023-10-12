Here’s #11 in the new series on LLM-assisted coding over at The New Stack:

How to Use LLMs for Dynamic Documentation

My hunch is that we’re about to see a fascinating new twist on the old idea of literate programming. Some explanations can, will, and should be written by code authors alone, or by those authors in partnership with LLMs. Others can, will, and should be conjured dynamically by code readers who ask LLMs for explanations on the fly.

The rest of the series:

1 When the rubber duck talks back

2 Radical just-in-time learning

3 Why LLM-assisted table transformation is a big deal

4 Using LLM-Assisted Coding to Write a Custom Template Function

5 Elevating the Conversation with LLM Assistants

6 How Large Language Models Assisted a Website Makeover

7 Should LLMs Write Marketing Copy?

8 Test-Driven Development with LLMs: Never Trust, Always Verify

9 Learning While Coding: How LLMs Teach You Implicitly

10 How LLMs Helped Me Build an ODBC Plugin for Steampipe

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

