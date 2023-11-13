Debugging SQL with LLMS

Here’s the latest installment in the series on LLM-assisted coding over at The New Stack: Techniques for Using LLMs to Improve SQL Queries.
The join was failing because the two network_interfaces columns contained JSONB objects with differing shapes; Postgres’ JSONB containment operator, @>, couldn’t match them. Since the JSONB objects are arrays, and since the desired match was a key/value pair common to both arrays, it made sense to explode the array and iterate through its elements looking to match that key/value pair.
Initial solutions from ChatGPT, Copilot Chat, and newcomer Unblocked implemented that strategy using various flavors of cross joins involving Postgres’ jsonb_array_elements function.
