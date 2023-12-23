Don’t look ahead. Look sideways as you climb the hill.

I do a lot more cycling in Sonoma County, California than was possible in Cheshire County, New Hampshire. The Mediterranean climate here, which enables me to ride year-round, is a blessing for my mental and physical well-being. And because the topography is even more rugged, I’m doing more climbing that ever.

Yesterday, Luann dropped me at the Coleman Overlook on the coast and I cycled home from there. I’m not a fast climber, I can’t keep up with younger friends when we cycle together, and my rides aren’t extreme by local standards. But my cumulative elevation gain over the course of a year far exceeds what it ever was back east, and I’ve had plenty of time to reflect on climbing strategy.

A better gear ratio would help, but my older road bike won’t accommodate that. So on the steepest pitches I switch to a weaving ascent that eases the grade, which I’ve decided is OK. For a while I resisted shoes with cleats that lock into pedals, but now I use them to gain extra leverage which really helps.

It’s never mainly about the equipment, though, the real challenge is always mental. How do you think about reaching the top of the big hill you’re climbing? One piece of conventional wisdom: don’t look ahead. If you look down at the road you aren’t forced to think about the grade, or your slow progress up it. Instead you see pavement moving beneath you, and feel steady progress.

Of course that defeats the purpose of cycling through spectacular Sonoma County landscapes. Recently a friend suggested a different strategy: look to the side. Of course! There’s little or no traffic on many of these routes, so it’s safe to do that. And the effect is mesmerizing.

I’ve described it like this:

Everything looks different from everywhere. You’re always seeing multiple overlapping planes receding into the distance, like dioramas. And they change dramatically as you move around even slightly. Even just ten paces in any direction, or a slight change in elevation, can alter the sightlines completely and reveal or hide a distant landmark.

So, don’t look ahead to the top of the hill, and don’t look down at the road. Look left and right to see sliding panels of majestic scenery. It really helps!

