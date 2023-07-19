A new series on LLM-assisted coding

In the 20th episode of my Mastodon series I pivoted to a new topic: LLM-assisted coding. After three posts in the new series, it got picked up by The New Stack. Here’s the full list so far, I’ll update it here as the series continues there.

1 When the rubber duck talks back

2 Radical just-in-time learning

3 Why LLM-assisted table transformation is a big deal

4 Using LLM-Assisted Coding to Write a Custom Template Function

5 Elevating the Conversation with LLM Assistants

Although I’ve spent decades working with software, and still regularly write code in one form or another, I’m only an average programmer. There’s no doubt that LLM assistants can help me be better. But how much better? In what ways exactly? That’s what I aim to find out. My day job embeds me in a fast-moving open-source project, Steampipe, to which I want to contribute as much as I can. That ambition was, until recently, tempered by my own limitations. Now, augmented by the collective knowledge embodied in LLM assistants, I’m raising my sights. Larry Wall famously said: “Easy things should be easy, and hard things should be possible.” It’s starting to look like even hard things can be easy. But the devil’s in the details, so in this series I’ll focus on concrete examples of how LLM assistants do (and don’t) help me become a better developer.

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

